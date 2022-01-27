Two Border Guards Wounded in Friendly Fire Incident at Egyptian Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:14 am |

View of the border area between Israel and Egypt. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Two Border Police guards were lightly wounded on Thursday morning in a friendly fire incident at the Egyptian border that is under investigation, the IDF said in a statement.

The border guards were shot by IDF troops “as a result of misidentification that led into a double-sided shooting.”

The soldiers from the Caracal Battalion were involved in an exchange of gunfire with suspects who began shooting at them during an operation to thwart a drug smuggling attempt.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that there were nine drug smuggling attempts at the border overnight.

The IDF confiscated around 882 pounds of drugs worth some $2.5 million.

Earlier this month, two IDF officers were killed in a friendly fire incident at a base in the Jordan Valley.

The IDF said that the “officers were killed after a mistaken identification led to a friendly fire incident.”

The deadly incident came two months after the IDF announced that it was loosening rules against shooting at suspects accused of stealing weapons and ammunition supplies, or intruders breaking into bases and firing ranges.