Massive Winter Nor’easter Expected to Swamp Tri-State Area and New England

Central Park winter with skyscrapers in midtown Manhattan New York City.

Long Island will likely be buried in snow by Saturday.

A nor’easter set to blanket the tri-state area and New England over the weekend could drop as much as 36 inches near Islip, according to AccuWeather’s latest predictions Thursday. More likely, though, is a snowfall closer to 12 to 18 inches.

This National Weather Service map represents the probability of snow accumulating 4 or more inches over 72 hour from noon Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 to noon Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Similar snow totals are expected in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford and Groton, Connecticut; Portsmouth and Manchester, New Hampshire; and Portland and Bangor, Maine.

“This is going to be an intensifying storm that will produce a lot of wind, which raises concerns for blowing and drifting snow, power outages and blizzard conditions in some areas,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

The hardest hit areas are expected to stretch from central and eastern Long Island to New England, meteorologists warned.

More southern locations, including New York City, will still likely get blasted with “moderate to heavy snow” at 6 to 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Friday, January 28th, beginning at 4 p.m. and will be in effect through all of Saturday and into Sunday morning.

The Department is preparing with its salt spreaders filled and ready to go, and will start pretreating roadways ahead of the snowfall Thursday and Friday morning with brine, a liquid pretreatment for the roadways. Garbage trucks will be turned into snow plows ready to plow once two inches of snow has fallen, and chains will be placed on tires for added traction. 2,000 total vehicles, including salt spreaders with 280,000 tons of salt on hand, will be equipped with plows.

Trash and recycling collection will be delayed during snow removal operations since snow operations will take priority. Trash collection will return as soon as operations allow.

Alternate Side Parking regulations are in effect for Friday, January 28th, and parking meters will remain in effect as well.

A winter storm watch is already in place from Friday evening to Saturday evening for portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

Gusty winds up to 45 mph could make travel difficult even before the snow accumulates.

More southern cities, like Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., will likely see just a few inches of snow.

The storm is expected to fully form off the coast of the Carolinas, then strengthen as it moves north, picking up high winds and moisture as the pressure plummets, creating a “bomb cyclone.”

But predictions are still hazy, according to meteorologists, and any shift in the storm either closer to the coast or farther into the ocean could have massive effects on the snowfall. A 50-mile shift west could double snowfall totals from New York City to Maryland, although forecasters said Thursday that such an increase seems unlikely.

Flooding is possible, particularly in combination with the new moon. Minor to moderate coastal flooding, with a storm surge up to 4 feet, is expected from New Jersey to eastern New England.