Yerushalayim Blanketed in White After Large Snow Fall

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 3:25 am |

(Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

Large parts of Israel, from the Golan Heights in the north, through the Galilee, Yehudah and Shomron, Yerushalayim, and all the way south to areas near Be’er Sheva, were blanketed in snow Wednesday night.

The Elpis storm, coming in from Europe, dropped snow at mountainous areas and heavy rains in lower areas, creating scenes that are seen only once or twice a year in Israel.

(Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

School was canceled in many municipalities on Thursday and major routes were blocked by police, as several inches of snow brought life outside to an almost complete standstill.

(Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

The train to Yerushalayim and the light rail in Yerushalayim continued to operate as usual.

Israelis broke the all-time record of electricity consumption on Wednesday night, and according to the electric company, at 6:22 p.m. the consumption was 14,805 megawatts. The previous record was broken last week and stood at 14,735 megawatts.

The Water Authority updated Thursday that the level of the Kinneret has risen by 5.5 cm (2 inches) in the past day due to the heavy rains and the stormy weather, and is now 1.69 meters away from the upper level.

The heavy rains and snow are expected to generate flooding in streams in the south.