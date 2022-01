YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:46 am |

Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital team members wearing safety gear in the coronavirus ward. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Thursday agreed to add 45 ICU beds to the health system as the omicron wave reaches its peak and hospitals struggle with increased morbidity.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that 67,393 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 923 people were being treated for severe complications of the virus in hospitals, 200 of them on ventilators.