Erdogan: Herzog to Visit Turkey Next Month

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 3:13 am |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Handout via REUTERS)

President Yitzchak Herzog will visit Turkey before mid-February and a new page will be opened in their strained bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Erdogan also said his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 14 will represent a new period in ties between two countries as Ankara seeks to thaw relations with Gulf states.

Signaling potential rapprochement, Erdogan has spoken with Herzog three times since the Israeli president took office took on July 7, 2021.

Most recently, they spoke when the Turkish leader called Herzog to offer his condolences on the death of his mother.

Israel and Turkey were once close regional partners, but relations between the two countries soured in 2010 following the fatal Mavi Marmara incident.

The Turkish government in general and Erdogan, in particular, have since frequently criticized Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.

Statements from both presidents follow thing their first conversation – held after Herzog took office, said that “ongoing dialog despite all the differences of opinion” was important, particularly for advancing steps toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.