Yamina MK Pledges Homesh Yeshiva Won’t Be Evacuated

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan speaking at a protest earlier this month against the evacuation of the outpost in Homesh, outside the Prime Minister’s office in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The yeshiva in the Homesh outpost in the Shomron will not be evacuated, Knesset House Chair Nir Orbach (Yamina) declared in the Knesset on Wednesday.

“We, from our perspective, and I am talking now as a representative of the Yamina Party in the coalition, do not intend to evacuate Homesh,” Orbach said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The statement came in a discussion of the hilltop’s fate ahead of a February 6 hearing in the High Court in which the state is to respond to a petition filed by the left-wing NGO Yesh Din in 2019 about the failure to carry out previous rulings to raze the site.

Israelis have been barred legal access to the hilltop since the IDF demolished the homes there in 2005, as part of the Disengagement Plan in which 21 Jewish communities in Gaza were destroyed.

But the yeshiva at Homesh has stayed open illegally for 15 years.

In the wake of last month’s terror attack in which Yehuda Dimentman Hy”d was killed while traveling home from Homesh, efforts to save the yeshiva have revived.

It has been expected, however, that Defense Minister Benny Gantz, under pressure from the courts, will permanently evacuate the yeshiva.

In December, the Knesset rejected a resolution supporting legalization of Homesh by a vote of 59-50.

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said that the destruction of the Homesh yeshiva would complete the 2005 disengagement that was ordered by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and would be a statement in support of terrorism.

“We can’t afford to give a prize to terror,” he said.