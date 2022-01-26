U.K. Police Arrest Two More Over Texas Attack

LONDON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 5:15 am |

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men in the northern English city of Manchester as part of a U.S. investigation into a hostage-taking at a Jewish center in Texas earlier in January.

British police had previously said they had arrested four people over the incident: two teenagers in Manchester plus one man in Birmingham and another man in Manchester. The teenagers have been released without charge.

The day-long siege occurred on Jan. 15 when a British man took four people hostage at a Jewish center in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas. The gunman died as federal agents stormed the center while the four hostages were released unharmed.