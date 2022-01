Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:04 pm |

Two Jewish men were assaulted in what is presumed to be a hate crime attack on Cadoxton Avenue in Stamford Hill, London.

The assailant smashed a bottle on them and hit them repeatedly without any provocation. Both victims suffered cuts and bruises, and were taken to hospital.

The attacker was arrested a short time later by police after Shomrim chased and caught the perpetrator.