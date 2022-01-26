Suspect in Bronx Hospital Shooting Had Signed In

NEW YORK (AP) -

A suspect arrested for a shooting inside a New York City hospital was tracked down after he signed in at the hospital, police said Wednesday.

Keber Martinez, 25, was arrested hours after Tuesday’s shooting at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, a police spokesperson said. Police believe Martinez was the gunman who opened fire inside a waiting room at the hospital, striking another man in the arm.

The victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to recover. NYC Health + Hospitals, the city’s public hospital system, called the shooting “a cowardly act in a space where New Yorkers come for healing and care.”

Martinez was arrested on charges including attempted murder and assault. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Police said they were able to locate the suspected gunman because he had signed in as if he were at the hospital for treatment.