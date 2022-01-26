Knesset Speaker in Berlin: Germany Is Israel’s Closest Friend in Europe

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 4:18 am |

Knesset ​Speaker MK Mickey Levy. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

Knesset ​Speaker MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) on Tuesday met at the Reichstag Building in Berlin with Bundestag President Bärbel Bas. During his official visit to Germany, Speaker Levy is also scheduled to meet with Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The visit will culminate on Thursday when Levy will become the first Knesset ​Speaker to ever address the Bundestag, during a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Speaker Levy will deliver his speech in Hebrew.

During the meeting with Bas, Speaker Levy said, “I admit: I am very excited ahead of the speech I will deliver before the Bundestag this coming Thursday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This is not something I take for granted. I thank you for this unique opportunity.

“Germany is Israel’s closest friend in Europe. I propose an initiative for establishing a young leadership forum that will enable dialogue between young parliamentarians from both legislatures,” Speaker Levy added.

​Later, Levy met with the Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and addressed the Iranian threat. “We are very concerned,” he said. “According to security assessments in Israel, Iran is stalling for time in the negotiations in Vienna, continues to seek to develop nuclear weapons and is taking concrete measures towards this end. The State of Israel will do all it can to prevent Iran from developing nuclear military capabilities, and it will not accept such a reality.” ​