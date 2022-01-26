Israel Prepares for the Elpis Storm

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Yerushalayim Mayor Moshe Leon and the municipality maintenance department prepare tractors for clearing the snow, which is expected to fall in the capital later Wednesday. (Yerushalayim Municipality)

Israel began preparing on Tuesday for severe weather, including heavy snowfall, as winter storm Elpis is expected to make landfall.

Heavy snowfall is expected over the northern and central mountains on Wednesday, and snow will likely become rain in the afternoon. Yerushalayim will face as much as 6 inches of snow, with more expected in northern Israel. Winds may reach 37-50 miles per hour in some areas.

Temperatures are likely to drop to around freezing and stay below average.

Schools will close early on Wednesday, and bulldozers are being prepared to clear the snow, the Yerushalayim municipality said.

In preparation for the winter storm conditions, the Israel Police decided to close down several highways on the Golan Heights, and informed the public that more routes might be closed later in the day. The Transportation Ministry has warned that the storm might affect public transportation.

The Yerushalayim Municipality has set up a special situation room to handle the needs of residents during the storm. The school day in Tzfas ended early on Wednesday, while schools in the Golan Heights were also preparing to close.

Farther to the south, the Har Chevron Regional Council was also making preparations for snow. The Israel Electric Corporation has set up generators in areas of the Chevron Hills where power outages were expected. The council has also called in trucks and snowplows from Netivei Israel- National Transport Infrastructure Company and the IDF to “handle” the snow.

Gush Etzion also said it would close schools early, and closures are expected Wednesday and Thursday in other locations as well.

Heavy snow in Majdal Shams, Wednesday. (Timor Willi)

Ski resorts in the Golan Heights announced they would be closed Sunday and Monday next week because of the weather conditions.