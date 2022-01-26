Israel Joins NASA Return to the Moon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Artist’s rendering of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1 sitting on Launch Pad 39A with the Orion spacecraft at sunrise. (NASA)

Israel has joined NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to take astronauts back to the Moon in 2024.

Israel is the 14th country to sign on, along with Britain, Australia, Japan, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and others. The country will work with the U.S. space agency on various projects related to the program.

Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said Israel is joining the international effort to make the moon “more than a stop, but a place on which to remain for a significant amount of time, in order to allow developments and research that cannot be done anywhere else. Israel can and should play a central role in this dream.”

The first planned unmanned test flight is scheduled for March, using NASA’s new SLS rocket. A first manned mission, which will send astronauts into lunar orbit, is planned for 2024. A moon landing is hoped for in 2025.