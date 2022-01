YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 am |

Entrance of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

There are 165,800 Holocaust survivors living in Israel, according to data published by the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority on Wednesday ahead of the International Holocaust Day on Thursday.

The average age of the survivors is 85, 19% of them – some 31,000 – over the age of 90, and some 950 aged 100 or above.

In the past year, 15,324 Holocaust survivors died, with an average of 42 survivors each day.