Unilever Restructuring, Spinning Off Ben & Jerry’s

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 3:23 pm |

International conglomerate Unilever announced a global reconstructing, which includes job cuts and will have Ben & Jerry’s operate under a separate umbrella with other ice cream brands.

The New York Post reported that company will also be cutting up to 15% of senior manager positions and 5% of junior manager position. Factory workers will be unaffected.

It is unclear if the move is related to Ben & Jerry’s independent decision to stop selling its products in the Shomron.

The decision by Ben & Jerry’s board in July 2021 prompted immediate backlash from consumers and elected officials. Since then, multiple states have announced they will divest from Unilever for violating anti-BDS laws.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund said it would pull $111 million in investments from Unilever in October 2021.

“After a thorough review, the New York State Common Retirement Fund will divest its equity holdings in Unilever PLC. Our review of the activities of the company, and its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s, found they engaged in BDS activities under our pension fund’s policy,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the time.

Unilever said it disagreed but could not change the decision; Ben & Jerry’s is operated by an independent board that makes its own management decisions.

“Moving to five category-focused business groups will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in a statement.

Analysts told the Post that Unilever is moving to sell off some of its weaker personal care and packaged food brands.