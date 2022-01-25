U.K. Police to Investigate Alleged Lockdown Breaches at PM’s Residence

LONDON (Reuters) -

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven away from Downing Street in London, Tuesday. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

British police will investigate alleged lockdown breaches at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence after receiving evidence from an internal government probe into a series of gatherings.

Johnson is fighting for his political survival after new allegations that he broke the COVID-19 lockdown rules he imposed by attending a surprise birthday party in Downing Street when social gatherings indoors were banned.

That added to a long list of alleged lockdown breaches in Downing Street, including one ‘bring your own booze’ party, which Johnson has said he attended thinking it was a work event.

Police will now investigate, London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that the Met (Metropolitan Police) is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations,” she said.

The police investigation could force a delay to the internal inquiry commissioned by Johnson and carried out by senior official Sue Gray, who is expected to report her findings later this week in what was seen as a key moment for Johnson’s future as prime minister.

Johnson’s transport minister, Grant Shapps, said he understood voter concerns about such reports but that Johnson clearly did not organize anything.

“I understand the sense of concern about the sort of reports we see on the front of the newspapers,” Shapps told Sky. “Mistakes were made.”

Johnson has given a variety of explanations about the previous allegations of parties: first he said no rules had been broken but then he apologized to the British people for the apparent hypocrisy of such gatherings.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson had to go.

“This is yet more evidence that we have got a prime minister who believes that the rules that he made don’t apply to him.”

“We cannot afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless government. The prime minister is a national distraction and he’s got to go.”