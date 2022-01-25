Sub-Variant of Omicron on the Rise, WHO Warns

(New York Daily News/TNS) -

The World Health Organization warned this week that a sub-variant of omicron was on the rise.

The global health organization does not consider the sub-variant, designated BA.2, as a “variant of concern,” but is monitoring the situation as cases increase around the world. The sub-variant has been detected already in the U.S., but is believed to be rare.

The sub-variant has, however, become more prevalent in the U.K. and Denmark, where it has been dubbed “stealth omicron,” but does not appear to be deadlier than previous mutations. Early studies conducted in the U.K. indicate it may be more transmissible.

BA.2 has also been detected in more than 40 countries, including the Philippines, India, Sweden and Singapore.