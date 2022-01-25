Storm Elpis to Hit Israel Wednesday; Snow Expected in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Recent snow in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, January 19, 2022. (Moraz Brom/Flash90)

Israel is gearing for the arrival of winter storm Elpis on Wednesday, which is expected to bring major rainfall and strong winds, as well as snow in the northern highlands and Yerushalayim.

By Tuesday night, Elpis will start by bringing rain to the north and coastal areas, along with scattered thunderstorms. Towards morning, the rain is expected to grow heavier.

The Yerushalayim municipality announced that schools will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, as forecasts called for as much as 8 inches of snow.

The Transportation Ministry decided to end bus service both intra- and inter-city at around midday due to the expected storm. Service will resume once the roads are clear on Thursday.

Snow is expected to fall in Mount Hermon and the northern Golan Heights on Wednesday morning, gradually falling further south in the afternoon in the mountains in northern and central Israel, including in Tzfas and Yerushalayim.

The snow is expected to start falling in the central region late in the afternoon and begin to accumulate on the ground from the evening.

Yerushalayim’s legendary weather forecaster, Uri Batz, who predicted the huge snowfall in 2013 with astonishing accuracy, forecast “enough snow for building snowmen” on Thursday morning, with the depth “more than a few centimeters,” depending on elevation.

Rain showers will continue on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures remaining unseasonably cold in much of the country.

Elpis is the fifth winter storm to be assigned a moniker by the newly formed East Mediterranean Storm Naming Group composed of Greece, Cyprus and Israel. The group has released a list of names to be used for upcoming regional weather events based on “the American method of naming hurricanes,” the IMS explained.