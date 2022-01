YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:47 am |

Rabbi Aryeh Deri in the Knesset. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

Shas chairman, former Knesset member Rabbi Aryeh Deri, was convicted of tax offenses on Tuesday, following the plea deal he signed with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Central to this agreement, Rabbi Deri pleaded guilty to two tax offenses, after resigning from the Knesset and paying a NIS 180,000 fine.

Rabbi Deri resigned from the Knesset earlier this week, but remains the leader of the Shas party and is expected to run for elections again.