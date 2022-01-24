Syria, Russia Start Joint Air Force Patrols over Syrian Territory

MOSCOW (REUTERS/Hamodia) -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:47 pm |

Israeli soldiers patrol the border with Syria, at the Tel Saki memorial monument in the Golan Heights. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Syrian and Russian military jets jointly patrolled the airspace along Syria’s borders on Monday and plan to make such flights regular, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defense ministry as saying.

The path of the group, which includes fighter, fighter-bomber and early warning and control aircraft, included the Golan Heights, the armistice line with Israel that has seen regular Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian and Hezbollah positions.

Israel has not yet commented on the report.

For several years now, Israel has been coordinating its military operations in Syria with Russia in order to avoid accidents or confrontations with the latter’s forces. However, Russia has expressed displeasure at some of the Israeli incursions, and protested vehemently when it led to the deaths of Russian military personnel.

Russian forces have been present in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar al-Assad.

This month, witnesses and rebel sources said Russian jets have bombed areas near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, the last opposition-held bastion.