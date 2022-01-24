Plea Deal Off: Netanyahu Denies Agreeing to Moral Turpitude Charge

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:08 pm |

Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset, January 19, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Monday in which he rejected a plea deal in his corruption trial that would have entailed exiting politics for seven years, ending weeks of intense speculation on the matter.

In a video message posted on Monday evening, the first direct comments Netanyahu has made on the plea bargain reports, he said: “Dear and beloved citizens of Israel, in recent days you have proven once again that I do not walk alone, and that millions of you walk with me. You moved me greatly. I will continue to lead the Likud and the national camp to lead the State of Israel – on your behalf.

“The entire public sees what is happening in court and how the investigation against me was conducted. It is enough to close the cases against me right now, but it has not happened yet. In recent days, false allegations have been made in the media about things I allegedly agreed to, such as the claim I agreed to admit to moral turpitude. This is not correct,” he said.

According to reports, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had insisted that any plea arrangement would have to include moral turpitude.

Netanyahu’s lawyers reportedly advised him to accept the state’s offer in order to avoid the likely possibility of a prison term if convicted on charges of bribery, and breach of trust.

The State Attorney’s Office sent a message to Netanyahu’s attorneys that a plea deal is possible only with the next attorney general and not with Avichai Mandelblit, whose term expires next week, Channel 12 News reported.