Netanyahu Plea Deal Talk Sends Likud Into Flurry

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:32 am |

A Likud party election campaign banner depicting its leader Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, seen in Tel Aviv. (REUTERS/Corinna Kern)

Talks about a possible plea bargain for Likud head MK Binyamin Netanyahu have lit a fire under members of the party, given that a deal could see Netanyahu forced to resign from politics for several years.

Likud members eyeing the No. 1 spot on the list have begun trading accusations and barbs, with different camps forming.

MK Miri Regev, who intends to run for party leader, attacked MK Yisrael Katz over reports that he was talking to members of the coalition.

“Yisrael Katz, this is the time to be united… you are undermining the Likud and Netanyahu, and in contact with the leaders of Yamina and New Hope, because of whom we’re in the opposition, the same people who lied to a million and a half right-wing voters,” Regev wrote.

“The Likud has a chairman, Binyamin Netanyahu, who was elected repeatedly by a large majority, and he is the only one who should be managing outreach like this. No one gave you the mandate to speak to them in the name of the Likud. We’re a party with a backbone and an ideology that takes precedence over a job or a position, and we all need to unite around Netanyahu and work together to bring down this dangerous government,” Regev continued.

Katz wrote: “We are currently witnessing a well-oiled machine of anonymous players that is working around the clock and inventing fake news and evil rumors, and mainly exerting enormous pressure. The ugly slander, the flood of messages, the briefings and the psychological engineering – that is not the way the Likud works.

“As soon as it was reported that Netanyahu was in talks about a plea deal, I embraced him and backed him up, and said I would wait for his decision and would not discuss any future campaign under these circumstances. That’s what I’ve done. I am not negotiating with any official in the coalition about forming a government, because there’s no point at this stage.”

According to Katz, he would “deeply regret” any decision by Netanyahu to step down, and would then “work in accordance with the Likud constitution to be elected as temporary party leader and quickly form a government under the Likud, while the current Knesset is still in session.”

MK Ofir Akunis addressed the power struggles in the Likud, saying, “Rather than the lead opposition party attacking the bad, dangerous government, [members] are busy fighting over who will be the next leader – when there is still no spot for a successor.

“The ‘friendly fire’ and the personal, public slander just do harm and play into the hands of the government. The Likud should back up the movement’s leader. Follow this rule: Likudniks don’t attack Likudniks.”

Meanwhile, MK Yuli Edelstein mentioned last Friday that he intended to run against Netanyahu if the latter decided to remain in the party.

MK Nir Barkat said Friday that he preferred to keep quiet.