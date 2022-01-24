Mays-Williams Brings Progressive Challenge to Felder’s Seat

BROOKLYN -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:56 pm |

Progressive Kaegan Mays-Williams is taking on state Sen. Simcha Felder in this year’s Democratic primary, representing a seemingly long-shot, left-wing challenge to an incumbent who is one of the most conservative legislators in the party and has been a fixture of New York politics for two decades.

“Many people in the district are looking for something different, a different type of leadership, a newness of leadership,” Mays-Williams told Hamodia, in her first interview since launching her campaign last summer.

Mays-Williams, a Washington native who has lived in Brooklyn’s Ditmas Park neighborhood for the better part of a decade, is currently a lawyer for the anti-gun organization Everytown for Gun Safety. She previously spent ten years as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan, working on special-victim and other violent-crime cases, and also serving in the Public Corruption Unit. She says her work as a prosecutor was motivated not by a “tough on crime” agenda, but a desire to help victims.

“Do I think that there are entirely too many people in jail? I absolutely do. There are a lot of nonviolent people who we just haven’t been more creative about what to do with,” Mays- Williams says, in describing her views on crime. “Do I think that there are some people who make public safety a threat? Sure, and our system hasn’t thought of a way to deal with those people. And so I guess, the pragmatist part of me has been like, well, this person is a true danger … So until we can, as a society, think of ways to help people, but also to make victims feel heard, and to make it seem as though their pain has been acknowledged, sometimes jail is what exists in order to give, for particular people, a sense of safety.” Other than prison, “we haven’t really figured out what to do with people that pose a violent threat. But I’ve never really been of the kind of theory that we need to lock everyone up.”

The Democrat-controlled state Legislature passed bail-reform laws in 2019 that were subsequently blamed by conservatives for a rise in crime. Amid the criticism, the laws were partially rolled back, though the law-and-order crowd wants further changes.

Mays-Williams says that the rollbacks were necessary, but that she would not seek to make further changes to the bail-reform law. “I think that the rollbacks, as they exist right now, are good,” she says, though she acknowledges that her former colleagues in the prosecutor’s office are still displeased, particularly with the provisions mandating that prosecutors provide discovery evidence to the defense far more quickly than before.

Felder is a staunch believer in tough-on-crime policies. And the two candidates differ starkly on issues up and down the political agenda.

Mays-Williams is critical of Felder for being “unwilling to … talk about increasing renewable energy goals,” for being “one of the prime people blocking the $15 minimum wage,” and for being “happy to stand on his own [among Democrats] as being an opponent of the eviction-moratorium extension,” saying Felder “wants to be a person who instead champions the rights of small landlords.”

“We don’t have to choose between small landlords and tenants — everyone has the right to housing,” Mays-Williams says. “But the reality is, the district as it’s drawn right now, more than 66% of the people that live in this district, rent.” The eviction moratorium is “a band-aid,” she says, but one that “would keep at least 66% of our district housed during a pandemic.”

Mays-Williams also believes that health care “is a human right” — an issue on which “we’re behind the rest of the world,” she says. And she supports increased taxes on wealthy New Yorkers.

Asked for comment by Hamodia, Felder declined to respond to Mays Williams’ criticisms of his policies, but said, “If you want to be the senator of this community, you have to represent their priorities and their opinions.”

Candidates have not yet received endorsements, at this early stage five months before the Democratic primary. Mays-Williams said she’s waiting to hear back from “many places” to which she “put in applications” for endorsements.

Mays-Williams declines to name the organizations or individuals whose endorsement she is seeking, but, asked whether the Democratic-Socialists of America (DSA) is among them, she responds in the negative. “I don’t consider myself a democratic-socialist,” the candidate declares, and says she has not sought the DSA’s endorsement, nor had any conversations with or been approached by that group. As to whether she would seek the DSA’s endorsement if the group reached out to her for that purpose, Mays-Williams responds, “I don’t know, I feel like that’s quite the hypothetical.”

“I can’t see myself seeking their endorsement,” she reiterates, but adds, “I absolutely respect the power of their movement. And I do believe that we do have some overlapping value sets in terms of, for example, wanting people to have a living wage so that they can live with dignity.”

Asked whether she shares the DSA’s views of Israel, Mays-Williams responds that she is unfamiliar with the organization’s policy on that issue, but that her position is, “I do think that everyone should be able to live and be safe, and everyone has the right to have a place to live and be safe and raise their families.” Mays-Williams also said, in response to a question during the Hamodia interview, that she was unfamiliar with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

The 40-year-old progressive candidate running in her first political race has an uphill battle against Felder, 63, who has easily won nearly every election he’s participated in, having represented the state Senate’s 17th district since 2013, and the overlapping 44th City Council District from 2002 to 2010. He also served as Deputy City Comptroller from 2010-2012.

Felder’s only loss was in a 2008 state Senate challenge to incumbent Sen. Kevin Parker in 2008, in the 21st state Senate District. The last time he faced a Democratic challenger, Felder beat Blake Morris by 31 points in 2018. In his last three races, he has had the Democratic, Republican and Conservative lines in the general election.

Mays-Williams’ campaign has raised $100,000; Felder’s current cash on hand is $400,000.

The 17th state Senate district — which includes portions of Boro Park, Midwood, Kensington, Flatbush, Ditmas Park and Bensonhurst — is one of the most conservative in New York City. In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump won 61% of the district.

“The district is at least 60% Orthodox Jews,” Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic consultant, himself an Orthodox Jew, tells Hamodia. “There are also large pockets of Chinese and other ethnicities who are significantly concerned about crime, especially with the recent murders of police officers, and will likely vote for the much more conservative candidate.”

Sheinkopf says that Mays-Williams “can’t win,” and her candidacy is “a calculated attempt to take the community’s focus away” from other electoral races.

“Whoever is putting up the money, whoever is supplying her legal help to get her on the ballot, knows they’re not going to win,” Sheinkopf says. “Anytime you challenge someone as significant as Simcha Felder, what you are really doing is forcing the focus of the entire Orthodox community on that one district, rather than allowing us to pay attention to our friends in other districts who are under attack.”

Mays-Williams disputes this characterization of her campaign.

“I’ve never heard that before,” she says. “And I don’t understand why I would want to distract any people that I hope to serve.”

She believes voters will be receptive to her message.

“The people of our district are concerned with high rates of poverty, high rates of food insecurity, and the need for affordable housing, access to broadband, health care — there are a lot of other needs that our district has that really impact us on a daily basis,” Mays Williams says. “And I think that this campaign is going be about focusing on policies that are going to improve our daily lives. Because I really think that is what people care about at the end of the day — polices that are going to improve their lives and improve the lives of their families.”

Sheinkopf does give one caveat to his assertion that Mays-Williams “can’t win,” noting that long-time incumbents like U.S. Reps. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) and Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) have been defeated in recent years.

“There’s always a chance,” Sheinkopf says. “The chance here is defined by Simcha making a mistake that inflames enough people, or if Orthodox Jews are complacent and forget to go to the voting booth on the way back from shachris.”

The state is undergoing a redistricting process, and the district will be redrawn before the primary election. But Sheinkopf says, “No matter what the makeup is, no matter what the lines look like, Simcha loses only if Orthodox Jews do not turn out.”

But the longshot candidate says she’s in it to win it.

“The point of running is to win, and it is to give the district a new start and a fresh new day. I’m not naive. I understand that a lot of people think that it cannot be done. But based on the conversations that I’ve had with voters, people are ready for something new.”

The primary election is June 28.

—

