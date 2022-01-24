Knesset Delegation Begins Official Visit to Germany

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:01 am |

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

​​A parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) began an official four-day visit to Germany on Monday.

During the visit, Speaker Levy is scheduled to visit the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held, and hold meetings with Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The visit will culminate on Thursday when Speaker Levy will become the first Israeli Knesset head to ever address the Bundestag, during a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Speaker Levy will deliver his speech in Hebrew.

Before leaving for Berlin, Levy, who will be accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK David Bitan (Likud) and Knesset Director General Gil Segal, said, “For the first time, the speaker of the democratic Knesset will deliver a speech in the place where more than 80 years ago the Nazis revoked the rights, dignity and humanity of our nation, before they continued on to commit the most horrific war crime in the history of mankind – the Holocaust.”

The visit, Levy added, “symbolizes the genuine friendship that has been created between Israel and Germany, a full value-based partnership between liberal democracies that share a mutual commitment to the commemoration of the Holocaust, to protecting the sanctity of those who were murdered and to fighting all forms of anti-Semitism around the world.”