NEW YORK -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:26 am |

A Jewish man was assaulted in Crown Heights on Shabbos.

The 21 year-old victim was walking along Troy Avenue and Carroll Street at 1:20 a.m. when he was struck in the face by an unknown attacker.

The victim and his assailant did not speak before the assailant crossed the street, punched the victim in the nose, and then fled.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injury.

The assault is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit.