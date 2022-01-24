Israeli, Russian Officials Discuss Syrian Patrols

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022

An Israeli F-15 taking off at the Ovda air force base, southern Israel. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A report saying that Russia and Syria have begun joint air patrols along the latter’s borders, including the Golan Heights area, has prompted consultations between Israel and Russian military officials, according to Ynet on Monday night.

The Israelis were said to be “struggling to understand” the abrupt change in policy, which reportedly was already being implemented earlier on Monday, after Russia had an understanding that IAF strikes against Iranian targets in the country would not be interfered with.

The report said that the Russian-Syrian patrols could force Israel to limit its operations in the area, though that was not certain.

Reuters quoted the Interfax news agency saying that Russia’s defense ministry said the flights will be made on a regular basis.

The path of the group, which includes fighter, fighter-bomber and early warning and control aircraft, includes the Golan Heights, which has seen regular Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian and Hezbollah positions.

An analysis in The Jerusalem Post posed the question of “whether the air patrols…are merely symbolic and will occur during the day as a show of force, or whether they are designed to actually send a message and potentially interfere with Israel’s actions.”

It suggested that Russia and Syria are “projecting power” toward the U.S. and Turkey, which have bases in the country, intended to demonstrate Syrian sovereignty. In which case, the “message may not be directed at Israel, or not solely at Israel.”

Monday’s patrol was conducted during the day. If that continues to be the case, it may cause no problem for Israeli airstrikes, which are usually carried out at night, according to media reports.

No doubt, such questions were the subject of the Israeli-Russian conversation on Monday.