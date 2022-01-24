Illegal Outpost Set for Demolition Days After Attack on Palestinians

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 12:29 pm |

View of the Palestinian village Burin, near the Jewish outpost Givat Ronen. (Flash 90, File Photo)

Israeli authorities have designated the illegal outpost of Givat Ronen for demolition less than a week after Jewish extremists suspected of coming from the outpost attacked Palestinians and Israeli leftists nearby, The Times of Israel reported on Monday.

Demolition notices were posted on Sunday night saying that the structures will be taken down within three days.

A video clip showed a group of men attacking left-wing activists and Palestinians with clubs and stones, wounding at least six people and burning a car in the nearby village of Burin.

Suspicions that it was a punitive action tied to the Friday incident went unconfirmed.

Police Minister Omer Barlev on Sunday denounced the attack as “the organized action of a terror group.”

“It is the tip of the iceberg of a terror organization,” Barlev told Kan news.

The minister did concede that the attackers may not have been from Givat Ronen but “others who arrive from other places.”