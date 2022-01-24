German Police: Heidelberg Gunman Is Dead After Wounding Several People

BERLIN (Reuters) -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:23 am |

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday. (R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)

German police said on Monday a lone gunman was dead after injuring several people in an attack in a lecture hall in the southwestern university town of Heidelberg.

“This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead,” police said in a tweet.

Bild newspaper said the shooter opened fire in the lecture hall and injured several people before turning his weapon on himself.

Earlier, police said a large deployment of police and emergency services was on the scene at the Neuenheimer Feld area of the town, which is home to university facilities.