Gantz Condemns Extremists Attack on Palestinian Village

A view of the Palestinian village of Huwara, near Shechem. (Anan Odeh)

Israeli extremists carried out a rock-throwing spree in a Palestinian town near Shechem on Monday night in which three people were injured and a number of cars were damaged and shop windows broken, according to media reports.

Dozens of people drove through Hawara village, honking their horns and blasting music to celebrate the release of an Israeli imprisoned last year for throwing stones at Palestinians, according to an Israeli security official.

In response, Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the “nationalist crime,” without naming the culprits.

“The recent incidents of nationalist crime in Yehuda and Shomron are grave and we will deal with them severely. Anyone who throws stones, sets vehicles ablaze… is a terrorist,” Gantz tweeted.

“The friction began when a number of cars driving on Road 60 through Hawara, threw stones at businesses and parked cars and caused much damage,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

At least 20 Palestinian cars were damaged and storefronts smashed during the incident, the left-wing Yesh Din rights group said. An Israeli police spokesperson said officers were investigating.

Hawara mostly lies in Area C of Yehuda and Shomron, where Israel has full military and civilian control. An Israeli checkpoint at the northern end of the village has been the scene of numerous clashes between Palestinians and soldiers.

Local officials claimed that Israeli soldiers were stood by during the rampage without doing anything. But when Palestinians retaliated by throwing stones, soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse them, Hawara mayor Mueen Dameidi charged.

“The settlers broke cars. They smashed storefronts and shouted and cursed at the village residents — all in the presence of the army,” Dameidi said.

“I want to ask a question: if Palestinians attacked Israelis, with the Israeli army right there — would they just allow it to happen? Of course not.”