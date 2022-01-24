Former High Court President Miriam Naor Dies at 74

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 5:35 am |

View of the empty courtroom at the High Court in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former president of the High Court, Justice (ret.) Miriam Naor, passed away Monday at the age of 74.

Naor was appointed head of the committee charged with probing the Meron tragedy last year on Lag BaOmer. The committee met on Sunday and Naor participated.

Naor was born on Oct. 26, 1947 in Yerushalayim. She attended high school in the city and performed her IDF service as a teacher in Kiryat Gat. She was discharged in 1967, after which she began studying law at Hebrew University of Yerushalayim.

After an internship with former High Court Justice Moshe Landau, Naor began a career in the State Attorney’s Office, where she specialized in petitions to the High Court of Justice. She was later appointed deputy state attorney while teaching law at Hebrew University.

Naor was first appointed to the bench at the Yerushalayim Magistrate’s Court in 1980. In 1989 she was promoted to district court judge, and was a member of the panel of judges that convicted Shas leader Rabbi Aryeh Deri on criminal charges.