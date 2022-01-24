BD”E: Harav Baruch Yehuda Leibowitz, Z”l, Son of the Nikolsburger Rebbe, Shlita

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:31 am |

Harav Baruch Yehuda Leibowitz, z”l.

Harav Shalom Baruch Yehudah Leibowitz, the oldest son of, lhbch”l, the Nikolsburger Rebbe of Monsey, shlita, was niftar on Monday in Yerushalayim, at the age of 47.

Many tefillos were held on his behalf across the world, but alas, the gezeirah was sealed and he was niftar, to the great pain of his family and many acquaintances.

Harav Leibowitz lived in New York for most of his life, moving to Eretz Yisrael seven years ago, where he settled in Yerushalayim. He worked as a graphic designer.

Several weeks ago, he contracted COVID and was hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in serious condition, until his petirah on Monday.

He is survived by, lhbch”l, his parents, his wife and six children, of whom two are married.

The levayah will be held later Monday, in Yerushalayim.

Yehi zichro baruch.