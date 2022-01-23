Shas Leader Rabbi Deri Submits Resignation From Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:48 am |

Shas leader MK Rabbi Aryeh Deri submits his resignation to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Sunday. (Knesset Spokesman)

Shas leader MK Rabbi Aryeh Deri handed in his resignation on Sunday to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

The founder of Shas Party’s resignation will take effect within 48 hours according to the law.

His resignation from the Knesset is part of a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

The deal, filed last month, required Rabbi Deri to resign from the Knesset, admit to minor tax offenses, pay a NIS 180,000 fine and avoid prison time. But he is permitted to remain the leader of Shas.

Due to Rabbi Deri’s public commitment to resign from the Knesset, Mandelblit said he would not seek a finding of moral turpitude that could block him from running for the next Knesset.

Last Monday, the High Court rejected a petition to cancel the plea deal, telling the petitioners from the Movement for Quality Government it was premature to decide the issue of moral turpitude.

Rabbi Deri will be replaced in the Knesset by the next candidate on the Shas list, former MK Rabbi Yosef Tayeb, the leader of the party’s French-speaking campaign.