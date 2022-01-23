Second Earthquake Felt in Northern Israel in a Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:43 am |

For the second time in just a number of hours, an earthquake was felt in the north of the country.

The second earthquake, which took place Sunday afternoon, was of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. The focus of the noise was 16 km southeast of Teveria.

Following the quake, Beit She’an municipality workers were evacuated from offices as part of earthquake procedures. After about ten minutes they returned to offices.

The quake came after residents of northern Israel on Motzoei Shaboos reported feeling an earthquake.

According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Tiberias, Tzfat, Yavne’el, Haifa, and the Krayot.

The quake, which measured at 4.1 magnitude, was felt in Jordan as well as in Israel. Its epicenter was reported to be south of the Kinneret.