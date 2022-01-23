Police Close MK Silman Attack Probe for Lack of Evidence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:05 am |

View of the Paz gas station where MK Idit Salman was allegedly attacked in Modi’in, Nov. 11, 2021. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Two months after MK Idit Silman (Yamina) claimed to have been attacked at the gas station, Police announced that the investigation will end without results. Police noted that cooperation on her part was “limited” and that her testimony contained “only what she was comfortable saying, not a word beyond that.”

Two months ago, in Nov. 2021, Silman claimed in an interview with Channel 12 that she had been attacked at a gas station in Modi’in.

“Two weeks ago I suffered an incident in which a person threw me into a car,” she said then. “He caught me after I was refueling at a gas station in Modi’in, and physically forced me into the car.”

MK Silman then added: “I understood how words can be dangerous. At that moment, I realized that I was putting everything aside and that we were passing a state budget.”