Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 1:19 pm |

A Jewish man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash on I-78 East in Bethel Township, Pennsylvania.

The Monsey resident had apparently stopped on the side of the road to change a flat tire, when, according to WFMZ, his car was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, which caused the car to smash into an embankment, and the man to be ejected from the vehicle.

The public is asked to daven for Shmuel Yitzchok Ben Chava Leah.