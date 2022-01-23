Gov’t Approves Submarine Inquiry; Bennett Abstains

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israelis protest against then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu outside a court hearing regarding the submarine affair, at the High Court in Yerushalayim in 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The government approved Sunday the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the purchase of submarines and vessels. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett abstained from the vote.

Fellow Yamina party member, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked voted against the establishment of the inquiry.

Ministers Ze’ev Elkin originally planned to oppose the formation of the inquiry, but said during the meeting that he would vote in favor of the proposal.

Yoaz Hendel, also from Gideon Sa’ar’s new Hope party, voted in favor as well.

Earlier, Defense Minister Benny Gantz proposed that an expanded committee should investigate the submarine affair, a deal between Israel and a German shipbuilder for naval vessels, with one member being a representative of the public, his office said ahead of the vote on the matter.

Initially, the inquiry commission was to consist of three officials, one of them a retired judge, tasked with investigating the questionable ways in which Israel purchased submarines and missile ships from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp. Gantz’s office said it would now be expanded to five members.

The submarine deal has already led to a number of indictments against several close confidants of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who called for the procurement, though not against the ex-premier himself. The corruption suspicions and subsequent indictments were handled by police in what is known officially as Case 3000.

Gantz has long pushed for a state inquiry into the affair, as has Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, though other ministers in the government have been more ambivalent or outright opposed to such a step.

After a number of delays, Gantz officially added the issue to the cabinet’s docket for Sunday.

Just before doing so, Gantz held last-minute discussions with Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who had spoken with Chief Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut, who recommended expanding the commission to five.

“The defense minister is interested in expanding the number of members in light of the necessary expertise needed for a number of issues — legal issues, issues relating to defense and purchasing, and issues relating to policy-setting and government conduct,” Gantz’s office said.

The move also appeared to be a response to criticism from within the government and, more significantly, from the opposition, which has claimed that the probe is politically motivated and aimed against Netanyahu.