Yeger Proposes Bill to Cancel Covid Fines

Sunday, January 23, 2022

New York City Councilmember Kalman Yeger.

Councilmember Kalman Yeger has proposed legislature to the New York City Council that will dismiss any violation of any coronavirus-related executive order, as well as refund any fines previously incurred for the violations.

Yeger told Hamodia he brought the bill at the previous council session, out of frustration towards the “many months of targeted enforcement on communities like the ones I represent. At the time it was very clear that the city was ignoring certain neighborhoods,” he said, pointing out revelations from ex-health officials indicate the previous system of color-coded zone was politically motivated.

“This bill is about basic fairness, but also about allowing people to recover and move on without tens of thousands of dollars in fines and penalties hanging over their heads,” Yeger said.

When the legislation was brought to the previous council session, Yeger had an additional 11 co-sponsors. The current iteration of the bill, which had to be reintroduced for the new session, has another 4 co-sponsors, and he expects more to join on.

“Fairness, decency and recovering our city tend to appeal to most common-sense members of the Council,” he said, referring to his co-sponsors.

The bill is not limited to a specific timeframe, and covers individuals, businesses, and all private institutions. It is currently in the Government Operations Committee.

“If it passes as drafted, the city will be required to issue refunds to those who paid, whether through a guilty plea or a guilty verdict,” Yeger explained. “Every New Yorker who cares about fairness, decency and recovering our city” will benefit, and especially “those who were the unfair victims of targeted enforcement.

“Not just in our community, but in neighborhoods throughout the city.”