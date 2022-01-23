Cabinet Ups Contribution to Yad Vashem

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Warsaw Ghetto Square at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday approved an increase in the state’s participation in Yad Vashem’s 2022 budget.

The 29 million-shekel budgetary addition was proposed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen, to be allocated by the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the Foreign, Defense, Finance, Education, Public Security, Interior, Economy and Industry, Welfare and Social Affairs, Social Equality, Diaspora Affairs, Tourism, Energy, Religious Services, Intelligence, Culture and Sports, and Yerushalayim and Heritage ministries.

The decision was taken ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which occurs this Thursday, 27 January, and commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.

Bennett also told the ministers that the government will be directing additional resources to the fight against BDS, which he said was a manifestation of contemporary antisemitism.