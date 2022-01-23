Bennett Set to Abstain in Vote on Submarine Inquiry

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 5:55 am |

A large installation displaying a submarine with the words “Investigation” written on it, referring to allegations that former Prime Minister Netanyahu was involved in corrupt submarine purchases, in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90/File)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett intends to abstain during a vote in the Cabinet on Sunday on the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the submarine and vessel affair.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked from his Yamina Party will vote against the move.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is promoting the proposal, will vote in favor, but will allow ministers from his New Hope party the freedom of vote.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in recent days that “the establishment of a commission of inquiry is a necessary step in maintaining Israel’s security. This is a national need, and I thank the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Justice and all those who support the decision.”

Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid initially announced last Friday that a state commission of inquiry into the submarine affair will be brought up for government approval. The motion was supposed to be voted upon the following Sunday, but the move was then postponed by a week.