Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested in Capitol Protest

NEW YORK (AP) -

Friday, January 21, 2022 at 12:24 pm |

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday along with at least 20 other people as part of a protest over voting rights.

The congressman was released from police custody Thursday night, his office said in a statement.

Marcus Frias, a spokesman for Bowman, said the congressman was proud to stand alongside activists and “will continue doing everything he can to amplify the urgent need to protect our democracy.”

Bowman’s arrest came the same day that a Democratic voting bill failed in the U.S. Senate.

Bowman is a former middle school principal who in 2020 defeated 16-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in a primary contest. He went on to win election to New York’s 16th Congressional District, representing the Bronx and suburban Westchester County.