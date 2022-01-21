Police Make Arrest After Woman Spits on Jewish Boy, Shouts Antisemitic Statements

BROOKLYN -

The New York Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of spitting on a Jewish child and shouting antisemitic statements at him last week.

At 12:35 p.m. on January 14, three young siblings were playing outside Kehal Tiferet Avrohom Ziditshov on Avenue P and Coleman Street in Brooklyn’s Marine Park neighborhood, when a woman allegedly walked up to them and shouted, “Hitler should have killed you all,” and “I’ll kill you and know where you live.”

The children’s father told News 12 Bronx that one of the kids, an 8-year-old boy, said to the woman, “I’ll save my little sister,” at which point the woman walked back to the group, spit on him and said, “I’ll make sure we get you all.”

After police released surveillance video and photo of the incident, neighbors and acquaintances of the woman identified her on social media as Christina Darling, a senior at St. Francis College.

Darling, 21, was arrested on Friday, and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and menacing as a hate crime.

