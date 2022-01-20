Woman Spits on Jewish Boy in Brooklyn, Shouts Antisemitic Comments

(The Washington Post/Hamodia) -

Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 8:19 pm |

New York City authorities are investigating an antisemitic attack involving a woman who spat on an 8-year-old Jewish boy outside a Brooklyn shul last week and allegedly told him and his young siblings that they should have been killed in the Holocaust.

The incident outside the Kehal Tiferet Avrohom Ziditshov unfolded Friday after 12:30 p.m. Surveillance video released by the New York Police Department shows a woman marching up to a group of children in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn. When she got in front of the children – ages 2, 7 and 8 – she began to shout “anti-Jewish statements” at them, authorities said.

“Hitler should have killed you all,” she said, according to police. “I’ll kill you and know where you live.”

She then spit in the face of the 8-year-old boy and fled on foot.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating the incident and searching for the woman. She could face aggravated harassment charges stemming from the incident.

A law-enforcement source has told Hamodia that the woman has been identified by a neighbor who saw the video released by police. The neighbor identified the woman as Christina Darling, a senior at St. Francis College, who lives on East 37th Street between Avenue P and Quentin Road. Law enforcement believe the woman is on the run.

Aryah Fried, the father of the three children, told CBS New York that his kids remained rattled after the woman, whom they had not seen before, approached them while they were playing outside the shul.

“I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,” Fried said. “To do it to anybody is obviously problematic, but for an adult to do it to a child is just beyond crazy.”

The incident happened a day before Jewish people were taken hostage by a Muslim demanding release of a terrorist, at a Texas temple during Sabbath services, and comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents across the country.

In 2021, an increase in anti-Jewish attacks was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and it increased pressure on lawmakers, law enforcement and the Biden administration to take more steps to quell antisemitic violence. Several prominent U.S. Jewish organizations appealed to the White House to do more last year after Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida were physically or verbally assaulted by individuals claiming to support the cause of the Palestinians when fighting erupted in Israel and Gaza.

The Anti-Defamation League has reported at least nine instances of antisemitism across the United States at the start of 2022, with most of the early incidents coming from New York, California and Texas.

In describing his children’s encounter with the woman outside the shul last week, Fried told News 12 Bronx that his 8-year-old son engaged with the woman as she began to walk away.

“My son responded that I’ll save my little sister,” Fried said. “He’s obviously got a little spunk to him.”

The boy’s response is what allegedly caused the woman to walk back to the group and spit on him. Surveillance video obtained by The Post shows the woman rushing back to the young children. After she spat on the 8-year-old, the woman told the children, “I’ll make sure we get you all,” the father said to the TV station.

Fried said he was thankful that a neighbor saw the whole thing happen.

“[He] said that she actually looked like she would have done more, but she saw him and stopped,” the father told News 12 Bronx.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident,.