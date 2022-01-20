Families of Meron Disaster Victims to Receive NIS 500K in Compensation

YERUSHALAYIM -

A man walks past a sign after the insurance expired on the compound, at the Rashbi’s kever in Meron, on Dec. 16, 2021. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The 43 families of the 45 victims of the Meron disaster last Lag BaOmer will receive an initial payment of NIS 500,000 per family pending government approval, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Thursday.

After many delays, the government will bring the outline of compensation to Meron’s victims this coming Sunday.

As part of the outline, it is proposed to provide an amount of about NIS 500,000 to the family as initial assistance. As long as there are legal proceedings, these amounts will be deducted from the amounts compensated by the families. The outline determines who will be the compensating party.

The proposal was formulated by the director general of the Ministry of Justice, Adv. Eran Davidi, with the approval of the Accountant General and the legal entities in the Ministries of Finance and Justice.

Justice Minister Gideon Saar: “The huge loss experienced by the families in Israel and in the Diaspora is not compensable. The least the government can do is make sure the case does not recur and help the affected families financially. The outline we put on the cabinet table today provides immediate assistance in a way that makes it as easy as possible for the families.”

The initiator of the compensation for families of the Meron Victims Law, MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher: “I congratulate Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the decision to promote with the Finance Ministry an outline of compensation for families of victims of disaster in Meron, as agreed in our conversation three weeks ago. Better late than never, it is the duty of the state to families who are entitled to receive the compensation by law and not by grace.”