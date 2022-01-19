Unprovoked Attack on Car in Far Rockaway-Five Towns

(5 Towns Central) -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 4:45 pm |

(5 Towns Central)

A prominent Rav was the target of an unprovoked attack as he drove his car in the Far Rockaway-Five Towns area.

On Tuesday morning, January 18 around 11:30 a.m., the elderly Rav was driving on Hicksville Road when a driver pulled up next to him and began incessantly honking his horn. The driver attempted to sideswipe the Rav’s car as the Rav drove away.

As they both came to a stop in front of Yeshiva Shor Yoshuv at New McNeil Avenue, the crazed driver exited his own car and ran up to the Rav’s car, and threw a heavy drain pipe into the car. The pipe smashed one of the windows of the Rav’s car and narrowly missed his head by inches. The perpetrator immediately sped off.

Nassau County Police, NYPD and Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol arrived on the scene, with the case is now being handled by Nassau county Police. With chasdei Hashem, the Rav escaped unharmed.

It is unclear at this time if this was a targeted anti-Semitic attack or a random road rage incident not specifically targeting the local Jewish community.

The suspect is being sought after by Police and has not yet been apprehended. He was reported to be driving a blue car, with the make and model yet to be determined.

The public is asked by RNSP that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any footage of the incident to please contact the RNSP 24/7 hotline at 516-858-7300 or dial 911 in order to

help bring this perpetrator to justice.