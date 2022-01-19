Taking Comptrol

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 5:54 pm |

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander

Brad Lander speaks with Hamodia about his new position as New York City Comptroller. Lander previously represented Park Slope and Boro Park in the City Council.

The conversation has been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Most people probably don’t know much about what the comptroller does, except that it’s a funny-sounding title. Tell us a little bit about what your office does.

The comptroller’s job is to ensure the financial integrity and the operational effectiveness of New York City government, so we can secure a thriving future for all New Yorkers. I think of that work in sort of three buckets. The first is as budget watchdog. We have a watchdog role on city spending, to make sure that we’re spending our money as wisely as we can.

Then there’s being the city’s long-term fiduciary, investing the pension funds wisely to secure retirement for our public-sector workers, underwriting the city’s bonds so we can invest in our infrastructure — paying attention to the long term.

Third, and maybe most important, is that the comptroller is the city’s chief accountability officer. We’re trying to make sure we hold government accountable to its promises, so it can deliver for everyone. One example is when I was at a meeting with Agudah: the system for getting the education resources to kids with special needs is just so badly broken. You have to sue the city, you have to front the money, it takes a year before you ever see it. That’s just an area where the city’s not really being held accountable for providing the resources necessary for kids with special needs. And we have some thoughts about how we could help the city do that in a much better way.

On another note related to education, I want to ask you about some comments you made recently at a New York Jewish Agenda forum. You were talking about how you wanted to audit yeshivas and other schools’ secular education, and you said (as reported by the New York Jewish Week via JTA), “This is critical. Making sure that all our schools, including our yeshivas, provide the education that our kids need and deserve is part of our job together and one that I’m going to be spending time on.” First of all, I’d like to ask what this has to do with the Comptroller’s Office. And secondly, do you believe that government rather than the parents and schools should be dictating the curriculum?

The Comptroller’s Office has the responsibility to audit all city agencies and programs. We have to audit all city agencies at least once every four years, and we also have a responsibility to audit where we’re contracting for a range of services, to make sure that there’s financial integrity, operational effectiveness, and fidelity to the laws and policies for how that money is supposed to be spent.

The biggest city agency, by far, is the Department of Education. And we have done in the past, and absolutely we’ll be doing in the future, audits of the New York City Department of Education to make sure that money that we’re spending on our kids’ education is spent wisely. So a big chunk of the federal COVID spending we’re getting really needs to be audited to make sure we’re spending that in wise ways. I mentioned the system for providing education for kids with special needs, which is really out of whack. But yes, that responsibility is in relationship to public schools, to private schools and parochial schools, where they’re receiving city dollars. The comptroller’s audit powers flow with city money — if something doesn’t have any city money in it, then the comptroller doesn’t audit it. If it does have city money, whether it’s a public program or a contracted private program, that is where the comptroller is responsible to audit.

So as I said on the New York Jewish Agenda call, where there is a provision of city dollars to private and parochial schools, that creates a responsibility to audit, just like we audit our public schools. And one of the things that you look at when you look at those dollars are the laws and policies for how that money is supposed to be spent. And the state law that requires a substantially equivalent secular education for private and parochial schools is a piece of what the comptroller’s got the responsibility to use as a lens in relationship to those dollars that are flowing, whether that’s for transportation or other things.

The state has not yet determined what “substantially equivalent” means. It’s been the law for like a hundred years, but the State Board of Regents is now going through discussions about possibly determining an exact definition. But if right now an official definition of “substantially equivalent” has not yet been made, on what basis would you make such an audit?

We haven’t started those audits, so I can’t give you clarity on the standard.

There are plenty of times when something is required by law, and it’s open to a range of interpretations about what that means. Sometimes an agency gives you more interpretation, and sometimes people go to court to say, “We think it should be this way or that way.” I mentioned education for kids with special needs — that whole system is managed through the courts, which is not the best way to manage it. But if you don’t believe your kid is getting the education they’re entitled to, you can sue the city. And then there’s essentially a judge who opines on, and the Comptroller’s Office actually signs off on, whether you’re getting what you’re entitled to, and if not, authorizes resources to be spent on special sorts of related services or in some cases to private schools. So that’s an example where there is a law, it’s interpreted in different ways, and the Comptroller’s Office plays a role in evaluating whether resources are being spent compliant to the law or not.

You said that there’s a range of ways that laws like “substantially equivalent” can be interpreted. Do you believe the range should only include inputs or also outputs? So far the Board of Regents has been discussing, as far as substantial equivalency, a certain number of hours to be spent on certain subjects; it has not discussed looking at the communities and seeing what the outcomes are, how well the communities are doing.

That’s a great question.

And I say this as someone who’s got a lot of very brilliant friends who received a yeshivah education. So I don’t have any doubt that yeshivas produce many very smart, well-educated people, because I have the good fortune to know a lot of them. Pinny Hikind is here in our office, you know I’m very close to Ezra Friedlander and to his wife, Gabby, and a whole range of folks that I got to know, disproportionately in Boro Park, because that was what I represented as a councilmember. But I don’t doubt that the same is true of yeshivas around the rest of the city.

Then-Councilman Brad Lander and then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at a Tu BiShvat celebration in the home of Ezra Friedlander. (The Friedlander Group)

This is always a challenge in government — it is easier to measure inputs than outputs, especially when you’re looking at spending. It’s easier to ask, “What was the money spent on, what did you pay for, where did it go?” than it is to say, “What’s the framework for evaluating what we got?” This is true of all the comptrollers’ audits. I think your idea that it is important to evaluate outputs as well as inputs is a really thoughtful one. And I guess, as we move forward here, we will want to be in touch with people in the community to understand the best framework for accountability.

Accountability is not an easy thing. It’s not easy in our own lives: you make a New Year’s resolution, you want to exercise, you want to lose weight, it’s hard to hold yourself accountable to doing it. That’s really true for government: we make a lot of promises, it’s easier to promise than it is to deliver. It’s not easy to be held accountable, and to find a framework where you say, “Here are the goals we have, we want to achieve them.” Someone comes in and evaluates, “Are you achieving them?” and no one wants to hear, “No, you didn’t get that goal done.” So the frameworks for accountability are challenging, and they are best when they’re set in a collaborative way, when people all around the table have a shared sense of what it means to have accountability.

I know from talking to a lot of people in the frum community, of course there’s a desire for kids to get a great education — in Talmud and in Jewish subjects, but also in secular subjects, so that people can get good jobs and contribute to the world in all kinds of ways. So I think it’s important to include the community in the conversation. As you point out, the state law has been there for quite a long time, but there is not a perfect level of clarity. It’s important to look at outputs as well as inputs. So yes, these are all things that I think it’ll be important to take into consideration as we move forward.

One of the important functions of the comptroller is running the city pension funds. Your predecessor, Scott Stringer, announced that they will be divesting from fossil fuels. Do you agree with that decision of his?

The decisions on the pension funds are made by the trustees of the funds. There are five separate funds: the boards of three of them — NYCERS, the Teachers’, and Board of Education — voted to divest from fossil fuels. NYCERS and Board of Education have done it, Teachers are in the process, and Cops’ and Firefighters’ did not vote to do it.

I do believe it is consistent with fiduciary duty and responsible to divest our pension funds from fossil fuels — yes, for economic reasons; coal is a dying industry and it doesn’t make sense to have your pension funds invested in it — but it’s also true that securing the future for our retirees involves looking at systemic risks, as well as company-level ones. And risk from the climate crisis is amongst the biggest risks that our funds and our city are facing. So yes, so I look forward to moving forward in that direction. And it’s not only that we’re divesting from fossil fuels. We’ve also committed to invest billions of dollars in clean energy, in resiliency infrastructure, in a transition to a more resilient and sustainable economy.

Is part of that like a moral imperative — that if fossil fuels are destroying the earth, it would be immoral for the pension funds to profit from that?

Well, let’s make a distinction. Because when you invest the pension funds, you have to do it as a fiduciary, and that means you’re accountable for achieving the highest possible risk-adjusted returns.

So it’s not the case that any of the trustees bring their moral positions, their opinions — it’s that you have to act as a fiduciary and ask, “What are the risks our pension funds are facing, on a company level, at a sector level and at a systemic level?” And the climate crisis is a systemic risk to the pension funds from a returns point of view.

Now, if you’re asking me do I think the climate crisis is a moral imperative that we have collectively, outside of the job of fiduciary, just in all the work that we do every day, do we have a moral obligation to confront the climate crisis so that we can hand a planet off to our kids and our grandkids that is not wrecked by the impacts of rising temperatures and rising seas? Yes, of course.

I’m asking specifically if the Comptroller’s Office should be making any investment decisions based on any moral imperatives.

For investment decisions, you bring a responsible fiduciary lens to the investments. Now that includes considering what are often called ESG concerns — environmental, social, and governance issues. But it isn’t done through the lens of what are your morals, it’s done through a lens of what is a responsible decision to make as a fiduciary with the retirees’ money. With my own money that I earn, I can spend it with my morals or invest it with my morals. But with the pension funds to which you’re a fiduciary, you don’t bring your own morals, you bring a sense of what is responsible action as a fiduciary to the funds, which represent over a half-million members, who have, obviously, a wide range of opinions on all sorts of matters.

But let’s be honest: If this were simply an economic decision that Scott Stringer had decided fossil fuels is a bad investment financially, he wouldn’t have had a press conference with Mayor de Blasio in City Hall announcing, “We think this is a bad investment.” Obviously, there is some moral motivation to that announcement beyond simply economics. I don’t know if they make a press conference every time they say, “We think something is a bad investment, let’s move our money out of here and put it into there.”

First of all, I think we do actually, like we issue public statements every time —

— Not a press conference at City Hall.

We don’t. Okay, that’s a different question. But every single investment we make is viewed through a lens of what is a responsible fiduciary investment. And absolutely, we ask asset managers about who they hire and whether that is reflective of the society as a whole. We ask asset managers what are their compliance and ethics policies within their companies. So, yes, I think taking into account the climate crisis, which does absolutely represent an existential risk to our city, to our planet, and to our pension portfolios, is an important piece of responsible fiduciary investing. Of course, your sense of what it means to be responsible reflects a set of understandings and assumptions that you’ve got to really share and make sure are clear.

When we vote as shareholders, for example, with public companies, we push hard to make sure that women and people of color and diverse communities are represented on the boards of companies. Does that represent a value? Of course it does. But it is in part the value that being more inclusive is more likely to build a good company and to build a strong economy.

Dr. Josh Weinstein, z”l, (R), with then-Councilman Lander and Ezra Friedlander at Shema Kolainu. (The Friedlander Group)

You used words like “responsibility” and “values” and “inclusivity.” I’d like to ask you now about another issue related to that. After Ben & Jerry’s announced their boycott, many pension funds, including that of New York state and other big states, announced they’d be divesting from Unilever. You have said you wouldn’t be divesting, and praised Ben & Jerry’s decision. Why?

Let’s just make an important distinction here between the responsible fiduciary decision and my own personal positions about Israel and Palestine. And I’m really happy to talk about both of them, because I don’t support BDS, and I’ll come back in a minute to my own personal position on this issue.

As a fiduciary, the question is what are the risks to the pensioners of particular investment decisions? And I guess what I would say here is that I don’t believe that Ben & Jerry’s decision not to sell in the settlements represents a risk to the pensioners of New York City. I disagree with folks who do.

For my own personal view, and I’ve been strong in this a long time: I don’t support BDS. I opposed it when it was proposed at the Park Slope Food Cooperative. I support the vision of Israel as a Jewish and a democratic state. I have visited in the past and I will visit again. But I do oppose the occupation of Palestinian territories. And I do that partly because I believe in human rights and dignity and self-determination of Palestinians, but also because I desperately want Israel to be a Jewish and democratic state, and I think for it to be a Jewish and democratic state that it was described as — as it aspired to be in its founding documents, and as I hope for it — it is critical to end the occupation.

But you said in your statement, “I support Ben & Jerry’s decision.” Ben & Jerry’s decision was a BDS decision. They are boycotting —

— No, it wasn’t. You’re just wrong about that, Reuvain. It was not a BDS decision. Global BDS has a very clear set of terms. It is about boycotting all Israeli products. It goes along with a whole set of principles and priorities. Ben & Jerry’s have decided they are going to continue selling and doing business in Israel, but they aren’t going to sell in the settlements. And I believe that settlement activity is an impediment to peace, is an impediment to a two-state solution, is an impediment, therefore, to Israel being a Jewish and democratic state. So that decision, I believe, actually supports the vision of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. It is not BDS.

The global BDS movement is for a boycott of all Israeli products and activities, irrespective of whether they’re within the Green Line or outside the Green Line. It’s about travel, it’s about doing business. That’s what BDS is, and that is not what Ben & Jerry’s is doing. And so you can oppose the occupation, as I do as, as Ben & Jerry’s does, and not support BDS.

I believe BDS specifically talks about occupation and doesn’t explicitly talk about boycotting Israel, which seems to be more what Ben & Jerry’s is doing and what you’re supporting.

No, I just don’t think you’re right there. The BDS movement boycotts all Israeli products and activities. The purpose of their doing it, they say, is to oppose the occupation. But global BDS is a boycott of Israel. And what Ben & Jerry’s is doing is not a boycott of Israel.

Let’s be clear: The reason not to divest from Unilever is that Ben & Jerry’s choosing not to sell ice cream in the settlements does not represent a risk to the pensioners.

My own opinion that there is a moral imperative to end the occupation, that that’s the best way to achieve the vision of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, is separate. That’s why I continue to buy Ben & Jerry’s at the store. But that’s not about the question of the pensions.

So your support of the divestment of the fossil fuels is not because of the moral perspective at all, but because you believe that fossil fuels are a bad investment for the New York pension funds?

I believe that as a question of what it means to be a responsible fiduciary to the pension funds, fossil fuels are a bad investment.

And from that perspective, I don’t believe that Unilever is a bad investment.

As we see from our discussion, different people interpret “BDS” different ways. So setting aside the term “BDS,” let’s just put it into actual words: You oppose boycotts of Israel, but you support boycotts of products in the West Bank. Is that correct?

Well, broadly, I don’t support the global BDS movement. That’s a very specific thing.

Let’s set aside “BDS.” But you’re saying you do support boycotts of stuff in the West Bank?

I can tell you what I’m saying. I don’t support the BDS movement. That’s what there is. I’m familiar with the BDS movement, and I don’t support it. And I am familiar with Ben & Jerry’s decision not to sell ice cream in settlements, and I do support that.

I can’t speak to other things. If you give me other examples, I’m happy to look at them and tell you what I think about them. But those are the two things that I’m aware of.

So you would support any company saying, “We will continue to sell products in Israel, but not in the Jewish settlements in the West Bank”?

I don’t know. I mean, I’m only going as far as I’ve got things in front of me. I’ve told you what I think about BDS. I told you what I think about Ben & Jerry’s. I guess I’m not willing today to generalize, because this is pretty nuanced stuff.

Lander at Masbia food pantry.

Do you have any final comments?

A few quick things. First of all, I’ve mentioned this work that we’re doing, both on trying to get our nonprofits paid on time, and to improve the special-ed systems. I had a really good meeting with Agudah to talk about how we partner in doing that. And then [last week] Sunday night and Tuesday night, I was up in the Bronx at the site of the fire, and I just want to say on both days how encouraging it was to see Jewish organizations up there — my friends from Masbia, Misaskim was up there, the Bronx JCC, SAR [Salanter Akiba Riverdale High School] was up there — it was really encouraging to see not just Jewish organizations, but Orthodox organizations showing up for our African Muslim neighbors.

I was not surprised because they’ve been so many times on the ground in Brooklyn.

I’ve worked a lot of shifts at Masbia, so I know that they are proud to serve wonderful kosher meals to Jews who need it, and wonderful kosher meals to Muslims and Christians and everybody who needs it.

So for all of the polarized politics of our time — and I don’t mind your questions, I understand that they’re important to ask — it really is true that I’m really proud to be a Jewish citywide elected official, that the privilege of representing Boro Park and getting to know my frum cousins better, our chessed organizations, has really deepened my Judaism, deepened my sense of myself as a Jew. It’s pretty genuine.

For all the arguments that I know we’ll keep having, I love the diversity of our Jewish communities, the arguments and partnerships we’ve had over a lot of years — thousands of years, not just the years of our lifetimes — and I really welcome engagement, whether that’s working together to feed people who are hungry, or whether that’s disagreeing about really important things.

I appreciate Hamodia. Mrs. Lichtenstein is one of my favorite people in the world. I have Witness to History on my bookshelf.

I mean that when I say it.