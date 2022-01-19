Police: 13 Suspects in Negev Riots to Face Criminal Charges

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli security forces advance during a protest by Bedouins against forestation at the Negev desert village of Sawe al-Atrash, southern Israel, last week. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

Following last week’s riots by Bedouin residents of the Negev in protest over KKL teams planting trees, Israel Police on Tuesday said 13 suspects will be charged with disturbing the public order.

Thirty additional suspects, according to the police, were also arrested on Tuesday.

During police operations, meanwhile, 28 illegal residents aboard a bus were also apprehended, along with 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of contraband ready for distribution, several weapons and 120 smuggled cigarette cartons.

Three suspects were arrested for allegedly attacking police officers. All of the suspects were taken in for questioning by the Israel Police’s Southern District.

The Shin Bet aided the police in providing information about the suspects.

Thus far, some 96 suspected rioters have been arrested. The charges include throwing rocks at police patrol vehicles and officers, assaulting police officers, burning tires, throwing Molotov cocktails and unlawful congregation.

Meanwhile, 38 suspects were still in police custody under ongoing investigation.