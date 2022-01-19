New Traffic Rule for Drivers Goes Into Effect in NYC

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:43 am |

Effective today, New York City drivers and bike riders will be required to come to a complete stop at intersections when pedestrians are crossing.

The rule applies to intersections where there are no stop signs or traffic lights. Drivers and bike riders must remain stopped until the pedestrian has crossed the road.

Additional traffic rules being implemented bar people from leaving bicycles unattended, and valid license plates must be displayed at all times.

These rules come as traffic deaths have surged for pedestrians in New York City over 2021.