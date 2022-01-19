MK Rabbi Deri Expected to Resign From Knesset on Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:50 am |

Rabbi Aryeh Deri. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Shas chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri is expected to submit a letter of resignation to the Knesset Speaker this coming Sunday. The court is expected to approve the plea deal signed with Rabbi Deri next Tuesday, in which he is expected to resign from the Knesset. But he will continue to head the Shas party and manage its members from the outside.

The fact that Rabbi Deri will no longer be in the Knesset plenum may make it difficult for the opposition in its actions against the coalition, since he was the link between the Likud and the Joint List for a variety of votes.

As part of the plea deal, an indictment was filed against Rabbi Deri alleging tax offenses. As part of the plea agreement, it was determined that he will confess to the offenses attributed to him and will resign from the Knesset, and in addition he will be required to pay a fine of NIS 180,000.

According to the indictment, Rabbi Deri allowed the report of a sale to be submitted in the missing format, even though the missing transaction details were relevant and material in terms of the tax rate that applied to the buyers. He is accused of helping his brother make an incorrect statement; an offense under the Real Estate Taxation Act.