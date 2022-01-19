Meretz Tries to Block Citizenship Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 3:09 pm |

The Citizenship Law continued to roil the coalition on Wednesday as some of its members showed that they have not given up the fight against it, The Times of Israel reported.

The legislation, which bars Palestinians who marry Israelis from receiving permits to live with their spouses in Israel, expired last year after the coalition failed to carry the vote on extending it.

Now, the Meretz party has filed an appeal with Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo in a bid to block the law. Meretz and Ra’am are opposed.

On Sunday, cabinet ministers gave preliminary approval to bringing the legislation back to the Knesset for a vote, this time with the support of right-wing opposition MKs, who only voted against it last year in order to embarrass the coalition.