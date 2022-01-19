Husband of MK Silman: I Don’t Know If I Would Vote for Bennett

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Surprising support for opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu came Wednesday from Shmulik Silman, the husband of the coalition chairman and Yamina MK, Idit Silman, which indicates the low percentage of support for the ruling party and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In an interview with Galei Israel radio, Silman explained why he decided to contribute to the trial funding campaign in support of Netanyahu. “I got up in the morning and came across a video of Netanyahu’s family members with his lawyers,” he said.

“I saw someone there with a megaphone shouting ‘corrupt, corrupt!’ and I realized that we lost it. This man has given his life to the state, he is in the war of his life, I do not know how we got to the point where they lost it. I donated not because he needs the money but as identification.”

When the interviewer asked Shmulik if he thought Netanyahu had been wronged, he replied, “I do not think so; I am sure. On the day of the swearing-in of the government, I saw Netanyahu, approached him and asked him to take a picture with me. If you ask me – we need to see how we change direction here.”

Silman even said he was not sure he would vote for Yamina, the party his wife joined. The interviewer asked, “If there are two ballots, Bibi or Bennett, who do you vote?” to which Shmulik replied, “I do not know.”

“There are things that are good in the current government and there are things that torment me. Obviously I would have preferred a right-wing government, no question about that, but there was no choice.”

He added: “Netanyahu was perfect but the situation is complex, it is not that there was a possibility for a 61-MK government headed by Netanyahu. Obviously I prefer a right-wing government, do you think someone on the right does not prefer a right-wing government?

“Anger is legitimate, no matter what, but the right has never been the 61st finger in this government. Netanyahu brought the peace agreements, he brought vaccines, today we learn that he managed the coronavirus excellently in terms of complexity. Bennett is also an excellent manager.

“In my opinion, a lot of people should say sorry,” he concluded the interview.