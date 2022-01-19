Hochul Nabs Biggest Haul of 2022 Gubernatorial Field

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP ) -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 6:31 pm |

Gov. Kathy Hochul has raised nearly $22 million for her election campaign, a huge sum that gives her a dominating advantage over a narrowing field of opponents in the Democratic primary.

Hochul’s haul, raised in just five months, dwarfed her closest competitors among both Democrats and Republicans, according to campaign finance filings by several candidates Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, reported $5.4 million in campaign cash for his run against Hochul. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the most liberal of the major candidates for governor, reported just $222,000 on hand.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a conservative representing the eastern tip of Long Island, reported $5.6 million for his campaign for governor. Andrew Giuliani, the son of Republican former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, reported a $188,400 campaign war chest.

Hochul has nabbed both donations and endorsements from many of the state’s most influential unions, lawmakers and advocacy groups.

Her strong showing early in the race has already forced out potential competitors for the nomination. Attorney General Letitia James withdrew from the race and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that he wouldn’t run.

Still, Suozzi has vowed to mount a serious challenge to Hochul.

He has criticized Hochul on law and order issues, saying he wants to undo parts of a sweeping bail reform law that made it easier for nonviolent criminal defendants to remain free while awaiting trial.

He has also called for an attorney general investigation into Hochul’s use of state aircraft to attend political fundraisers.

In terms of total cash on hand, Hochul’s closest rival is former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who reported $16 million in campaign funds as of mid-January.

Cuomo long planned to run for re-election, but resigned in August.

It is unclear whether he might someday attempt a comeback. Cuomo hasn’t outright said he isn’t running for governor in 2022. His attorney, Rita Glavin, has been evasive when asked by reporters about Cuomo’s political ambitions.

In the meantime, Cuomo has kept some staff on his campaign payroll to wage a fight for his reputation.

Still, Cuomo faces a tight deadline if he does choose to run this year, and would likely have to do it without help from the Democratic Party establishment.

Cuomo could also use his campaign war chest to boost other candidates. His spokesperson Richard Azzopardi didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.